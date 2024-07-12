England to play nine at the back against Spain

England will be looking to play a 9 -1 formation against Spain in Sunday’s European Championship Final it has been revealed, with Harry Kane in midfield.

With England securing their place in the final on Wednesday evening by actually allowing a creative player to play a forward pass, manager Gareth Southgate has revealed he will probably take a more cautious approach to Sunday’s game, having suffered a serious nosebleed against the Dutch.

Speaking earlier, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed, “We’re taking a risk not having Kane back there as well but we’ve got to go for it.

“We have decided to play a nine, one, zero formation against Spain on Sunday, because we’re probably going to get fucking hammered, so we need to keep it tight, like really really tight.

“Obviously, we have to try to win the game, so we’ll have Harry sat in front of the back nine, hoping to feed off some scraps and maybe even get a really long-range shot in if the ball bounces near him.

“But other than that, we need to try to defend more than usual, which I know as a concept is fucking mental.

“We think there is a slight chance, if everyone does their job of not leaving the edge of our own penalty area, that we could get to penalties.”

Asked if he would be starting any attacking players at all, we were told, “Of course I will – but in defence.”