“Can I go back to being a Non-Dom now?” asks Rishi Sunak’s wife

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has asked if it would be okay to resume her non-domiciled status given her husband no longer works in government.

It is believed Murty’s decision to give up her non-dom status lead to millions in extra taxes being paid to the exchequer, something she’s no longer keen on given her husband doesn’t run the place anymore.

“Giving up her non-dom status does look rather premature at this point,” explained political commentator Simon Williams.

“We understand she has already asked for it to be reinstated, but would consider dropping it again if it ever becomes politically convenient for her.

“It’s also a pretty tough sell for Rishi to ask her to keep paying tax in the UK unnecessarily given he’s going to be nothing more than a backbench opposition MP.”

Voter Derek Matthews told us, “I once asked my missus to move to Basingstoke so I could get the job I wanted, and I never heard the end of it. I can’t imagine what it would have been like if we’d moved and then I lost that job a few months later.

“Enjoy the dog house, Rishi.”