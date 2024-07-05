Re-education camp or the salt mines? Your options under Kier Starmer’s Woke Marxist tyranny

author avatar by 10 hours ago
Re education camp

As Britain awakes to the hellish red dawn of a Marxist government, many people are wondering what their options are now? Well, our handy guide is here to help you through.

Re-education camps: If you are insufficiently enthusiastic about welcoming boatloads of petty criminals, you are likely to be sent to the Happy Re-education Camp just outside Woking, where you will be required to criticise your many failings in front of a poster of Rachel Reeves until you become a nice person like your guards – or truth coordinators, as they will be known.

Salt Mines: Objecting to having more than half of everything you earn taken from with without so much as a by-your-leave will be thoughtcrime of the worst sort and it’ll be off to the Salt Mines at Winsford for you, where you’ll learn that 100% is actually worse.

The Gulag: Or Middlesborough, as it is currently known. Being sent there is already one of the worst punishments allowable under law, and so it will remain.

