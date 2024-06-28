BBC facing accusations of bias after repeat of Top of the Pops from 1983 fails to include Nigel Farage

The BBC has come under fire from supporters of popular racist Nigel Farage after he wasn’t featured in a repeat of Top of the Pops from 1983 shown last Friday.

“This is typical of the BBC, they just want to shut Nigel down and prevent him doing his free speech,” said Simon Williams, a moron.

“I thought they were meant to be unbiased, but if they were really unbiased then why would they have Billy Joel on, but not Nigel Farage?

“I’ll tell you for why. Because there is a group of elites like Gary Lineker and Rory Stewart and Hilary Clinton and that George Soros and they don’t want Nigel Farage to speak to the British people about things that matter and so they use their powers to have UB40 on Top of the Pops instead of Nigel Farage. It’s disgusting.”

Other supporters of the popular twat agreed.

“I’m furious,” said a man with an alarmingly red face, “I don’t even know what this is all about, but I’m still absolutely bloody furious.”

The BBC has responded to the criticism by booking Nigel Farage to appear on Question Time for the 452nd time this year.