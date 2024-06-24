“The nights are drawing in now!” proclaims office tosser

With the summer solstice over for another year, the wanker in your office has just proclaimed that the nights are drawing in now.

Despite making the same joke every single f**king year, the tedious prick has wheeled it out once more in a ceremony that is as etched into the annual calendar as indelibly as the druids’ festival at Stonehenge itself.

Although the length of today’s daylight is just three seconds shorter than yesterday’s, he sees the sun appearing to have reached its most northerly excursion relative to the celestial equator on the celestial sphere as a perfect excuse to put thoughts of grim, grey winter days into his colleagues’ minds, despite summer only having just begun.

At the time of publication, he is already known to be preparing January 2nd’s “Only 357 days till Christmas!” statement.