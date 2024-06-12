Summer cancelled until 2025 confirms Mother Nature

It has been revealed today that Mother Nature has completely cancelled summer. It will return again next year for a couple of weeks in July.

With constant rain and cold weather predicted to continue by forecasters, Mother Nature has finally broken her silence and confirmed that summer will not be arriving at all this year, because she thinks it’s funny.

Speaking earlier, she told us, “Yep, it’s cancelled until next year. Sorry.

“I have decided not to provide a summer at all for the UK this year, because I think it’s quite funny, and I love a good practical joke.

“Obviously I waited until everyone had bought garden furniture and barbecues and things before I let you know, and for everyone to spend money on UK breaks and festivals and stuff.

“I might give you a couple of hot days in July, maybe, but on a weekday, obviously, just to get people excited, before bringing in a large band of thick clouds by Friday and then delivering rain again all weekend after people have made plans.”

Asked if she would consider providing one nice week in August, if everyone is really grateful, we were told, “Okay, yes, go on then. Make all your arrangements and I’ll do it… Honest…<wink>.”

