‘Our housekeeper only worked two days a week’, Rishi Sunak outlines a childhood filled with hardship

Rishi Sunak has sought to endear himself to the voting public by explaining that, just like you, he had to go without things as a child.

As the prime minister seeks to change the voting public’s perception of him as a multi-millionaire posh boy who will never have to worry about money, he has spoken at length about his childhood, which he insists was ‘just like yours’.

Sunak explained, “When I wasn’t boarding at the £50k a year private school my parents sent me to, I endured real hardships in my childhood, just like you.

“Our housekeeper only worked two days a week, which meant that for five days a week, I was just like you, having to tidy up for myself and do the odd chore around the house like loading the dishwasher.

“I know what it’s like to struggle. I know what it’s like to go without. I know what it’s like to watch the pile of clothes on the floor build up until Babara comes to tidy it away on Thursday. I know what it’s like to have to make your own sandwich because you’ve realised it’s Barbara’s day off.

“I am just like you.

“Yes I am, shut up.”