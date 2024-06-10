Labour tries innovative strategy of breaking political promises BEFORE they are elected

The Labour Party has turned its back on the tried-and-tested method of breaking political promises after being elected by breaking one just before a general election.

Labour has backed away from its pledge to spend £28bn a year on green initiatives, all before an election where they could have pretended it’s still true.

Shadow Minister Rachel Reeves also went on to say that Labour needs to be responsible with the public finances, given the catastrophic economic management of the current government – once again, a tactic usually reserved for after you’ve won an election.

Simon Williams told us, “It’s fairly normal for political parties to break promises. They all do it. Some of them on an almost daily basis. They promise the world on the campaign trail, and then they backtrack when they’re in office, blaming things like ‘unforeseen circumstances’, or the ‘dire state of the national finances’ thanks to the previous incumbent. Greg Hands is still blaming the previous Labour government for Tory fiscal policies fourteen years later.

“It’s extremely brave for a politician to break a promise before they’ve actually won an election.”

Voter Derek Matthews rejected this move towards radical honesty and insisted he preferred being lied to by his politicians.

He told us, “This sort of radical honesty will never take off. They will fail, they will lose the election, and it will be because they told the truth. The stupid idiots.

“As an electorate, we want to be lied to. We crave it. It’s an addiction, and we’re about a hundred years from anyone trying to stage an intervention.

“If you don’t believe me, look at the repeated reinventions of Nigel Farage, we absolutely love a good lie in this country.”