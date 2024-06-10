Banksy-inspired child stencils cock on desk

A schoolchild has taken Banksy’s message to heart and expressed himself through satirical artwork.

Jake Williams, 9, drew an enormous penis on his desk at his Bristol primary school after hearing that Banksy himself had previously left a mural on the wall of his school, which probably meant something important.

“It’s a social commentary on the state of the British education system,” sniggered Williams, while pointing at his phallus before turning his ruler into a pretend penis and shaking it at his classmates.

“Basically, it’s saying how teachers, schools and exams and all that, are just a massive dick. Which is quite profound, I reckon.”

Williams’ mother said, “Jake has always had trouble expressing himself, so it’s wonderful that the story of Banksy’s mural has brought this artistic side out of him.

“I think it’s a wonderful metaphor for the struggles that all young people face in their day-to-day lives in 21st-century Britain.

“I genuinely didn’t realise my son was so socially aware and so incredibly talented.”

Teacher, Jay Cooper, said, “It’s not true that Banksy painted a mural on the school; we fired that particular caretaker years ago.

“Regardless, Jake has until the end of the day to clean that penis from his desk, or he’ll be part of my latest Damien Hirst-inspired installation piece, which I intend to call ‘Right Proper Bollocking’, if you catch my drift.”

