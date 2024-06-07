Labour plans could leave ‘the Meek’ facing enormous Inheritance Tax bill

The nation’s meek have been left shocked at the size of their potential Inheritance Tax bill, according to reports this morning.

After being informed of their likely imminent inheritance of ‘the earth’, early indications are that the tax bill could be as high as £20 trillion should they inherit during the first tax year of a new Labour government.

The Labour party has welcomed the report, claiming that getting twenty trillion pounds from the meek should put an end to any questions about holes in their spending plans.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves explained, “We are delighted that people are recognising this potential windfall under a Labour government, and it certainly helps with a few sums I’ve been juggling.

“For example, with this cash injection, we no longer have to answer questions like ‘how are you paying for that?’ or ‘that doesn’t add up’.

“So the meek can rest assured we’ll be putting their taxes to good use.”

Members of the meek facing the inheritance tax bill have spoken of their abject horror at the possibility.

Library worker Simon Williams told us, “I don’t get it – I’m earning just above minimum wage, so I’ve no idea where I’m going to find twenty trillion pounds. It sounds like an awful lot of money for someone like me?

“I didn’t ask for it, but apparently, it’s in some two-thousand-year-old will and testament from someone I don’t even know.

“Some bloody gift that is, lumbering me with more debt than an entire continent. Thank you very bloody much.

“I mean, I just keep to myself and go about my business not bothering anyone, I don’t see how I can suddenly find myself in so much debt?

“That said, it’s not like I’ll complain about it to anyone; that’s just not in my nature.”

Meanwhile, billionaires across the country have expressed relief at the announcement, insisting that not even their most avid critics would ever describe them as ‘meek’.