I was assured no one would even notice, explains Sunak

Rish Sunak has defended his decision to leave the D-Day celebrations early by insisting he was told that no one would notice whether he was there or not.

After being questioned about his absence, Sunak told reporters, “I have a team of people who look after this sort of thing, and they explained that my distinct lack of presence and gravitas in any situation would mean I could easily slip away unnoticed.

“Most of the time people don’t know I’m there, so why would they notice that I wasn’t? It seems like a perfectly logical position to take. I’m not very big, and I carry all the gravitas of expired milk – so why would anyone notice I’d left?

“Yes, this has ultimately proven to be a mistake, but now the opposition is trying to make a big thing out of me being the sort of person who calls for all young people to give a year of their lives to national service while I couldn’t give more than a few minutes or so to our fallen heroes.

“Which is incredibly unfair. It’s entirely accurate, obviously, but also incredibly unfair because it makes me look bad during an election cycle.

“Why can’t we all just focus on the fifteen minutes or so that I was there?