Israel reinforces its reputation as “the good guys in all this” by bombing Gaza refugee camp full of vulnerable displaced people

Israel is working hard to ensure the international community remembers that they are the good guys, by killing and injuring dozens of people at a refugee camp in the Rafah area.

Missiles allegedly sent by Israeli forces struck the refugee camp, with early unofficial reports indicating that the death toll could be as high as 35, and includes children.

Israeli officials have defended the bombing, with a spokesperson explaining, “When Hamas sets out to indiscriminately kill innocent Israelis, including children, they are obviously evil – and recognised as such by the international community. But when we drop bombs that indiscriminately kill innocent Palestinians, including children, we’re the good guys – and we hope the international community continues to recognise that.

“If you can’t see the difference, then I don’t know what to tell you, except you are wrong and we are right.

“History will definitely record us as the good guys, because it’s always the victors who get to write the history, and when we’ve levelled this entire region and killed every man, woman and child who stays behind, we will simply write that we were the good guys. End of story.

“Well, their story.”

Meanwhile, Simon Williams has been watching the events unfold from afar before telling us, “All reasonable people already know that Hamas is full of evil terrorists; you don’t need to tell us that. October’s attack proved that fact beyond a shadow of a doubt. They’re evil. There is nothing more to prove about that.

“I guess we just kind of hoped that Israel might have a slightly less evil attitude towards the lives of innocent people than Hamas does.

“It’s such a shame that we were wrong. At this point, they’re just two cheeks of the same arse.”