Man City have won four straight Premier League titles, giving a fairytale ending to their story of immense wealth and a complete disregard for the rules of fair play.

After beating West Ham 3-1 on the final day of the season, City completed their fourth title in four years, a record no team had achieved previously, and a fitting end to the sport’s biggest fairytale.

Football fan Simon Williams told us, “Man City have inspired a nation of football fans by showing what can be achieved when you accept obscene amounts of money from a sketchy nation, and ignore all the rules about how you can spend that money.

“It IS a proper fairytale, in the most traditional sense, just with a few tweaks. For example, can you imagine if, instead of hay, wood and bricks, the three pigs just built a massive palace out of solid gold where they could all live? A much happier ending.

“Or if instead of searching high and low for the princess who fits the glass slipper, Prince Charming just goes ahead and buys all the women in the kingdom and makes them sit around on fat contracts to prevent them from marrying someone else. The Prince in that story would be MUCH happier.

“I would imagine Hollywood is crying out to acquire the rights to this fairytale story to make a blockbuster movie. I guess it will be like Moneyball, except instead of using analytics to find undervalued players not wanted by anyone else, they just sit down in the first five minutes and buy all the best players in the world and sign a special ‘sponsorship’ deal for the owner’s dog to wear an airline’s logo for £200m.

“It’ll be the best 15-minute sports film of all time.”

Meanwhile, football fans around the world have found themselves wondering when the Premier League will pull its finger out and get around to doing something about those 115 financial irregularities.