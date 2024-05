Woke, Woke, Woke, Snowflake, Cancel Culture, Woke, insists Lee Anderson

“Woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, snowflake, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke,” fumed Reform UK’s solitary MP, Lee Anderson.

“Woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, snowflake, snowflake, snowflake, cancel culture,” he said.

“Snowflake! Snowflake! Woke! Woke, woke, woke, woke. Cancel Culture. Cancel Culture. Woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke!

“Cancel Culture! Woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, Cancel Culture, snowflake. Snowflake? Woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke,” he continued, getting increasingly angry.

“WOKE! WOKE! WOKE! WOKE! WOKE! WOKE! Cancel Culture.

“Cancel Culture? Woke. Cancel Culture? SNOWFLAKE. SNOWFLAKE. SNOWFLAKE? SNOWFLAKE. Woke,” standing up and banging his thighs with his fists.

“Woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, woke, Cancel Culture,” he continued, his face becoming red as his fury increases.

“CANCEL CULTURE! CANCEL CULTURE! CANCEL CULTURE! WOKE! SNOWFLAKE! WOKE! CANCEL CULTURE!” Now just screaming, his voice hoarse.

“CANCEL CULTURE! WOKE! SNOWFLAKE!”

Finally, his ire spent, he slumps down and smiles, exhaustedly.

“Cancel Culture, woke, snowflake.”

