The voters didn’t back us because we still let trans people use the toilet of their choosing, insist angry Tories

The Conservative party is laying the blame for their disastrous local elections result squarely at the feet of those preventing them from demonising further minority groups.

With the Tories having already lost almost 200 seats, and with a further 60 councils still to report results, the backlash inside the party has already begun, with many Tory MPs blaming the party for not adopting a more full-throated culture war stance.

As one backbench Tory MP told reporters, “It’s been a bad day at the office, certainly, and the voters have made their voice’s heard.

“They have told us in no uncertain terms that they don’t care about the cost of living crisis, or inflation, or a stagnant economy, or Brexit turning out to be shit, or nurses having to use foodbanks – they care about the fact that transpeople STILL have the option of using whichever bathroom they choose when they need a piss.

“They care about the small boats, and they care about civil servants being too woke. Trans, boats, woke. Do you get it now?

“This result is nothing but a thorough endorsement of all the things some of my colleagues and I been saying since it became clear we were in danger of losing the next election.

Trans, boats, woke is the 3-point plan we need to adopt for election victory. Demonise minority groups, blame them for everything, get re-elected. Simple.

“I’m telling all of my colleagues it’s not too late to support my plan, and I will explain to Rishi at the first possible opportunity that this is the only thing that can save him.”

The cycle of every Tory government