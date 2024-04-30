Peter Kay fans urged to save money on tickets for his new show by remembering things for themselves

Peter Kay fans have been told they could save money on tickets for his new tour by simply going on their own nostalgia binge.

Simon Williams, 38, said he would normally hand over his credit card details in exchange for being made to remember Crackerjack, Wispa bars and what school used to be like over the course of a ninety-minute comedy gig.

“But I’m not sure I can afford tickets, even though, like everyone else, I’m quite keen to be reminded of these things.

“I have consoled myself by remembering Peter Kay’s old routine about remembering Bullseye.

“Then that kind of snowballed into other memories of my own around things like Blind Date, playing football in the street and trying to steal bras from washing lines.

“At that point, I realised I was having the same nostalgic rush by simply thinking for myself, as opposed to paying £80 for someone else to do it for me. So not being able to afford a ticket was really a blessing in disguise.

“D’ya remember when you had to write away for things like tickets and then wait three weeks? I do. Ahhh there’s that feeling.”