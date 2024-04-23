Laurence Fox has made a submission to search giant Google via their ‘Right To Forget’ programme, in an effort to remove all online references to St George’s Greek and Turking heritage.

The service is designed to allow Europeans to ask for personal data and historical references related to them to be removed from online search results, but is now proving useful for politicians desperate to forge a career demonising migrants.

The broadly accepted consensus on St Georgios (as he is known throughout most of the world) is that he was most likely born during the late third century to a Greek-Roman army official father and Greek native mother, in an area that is actually on the present-day Turkish-Syrian border, before dying in what is today known as Palestine.

All very ‘English’.

Fox himself told us, “These allegations are entirely without basis and not in keeping with what we consider to be the ‘real’ St George celebrated on these isles.

“Our own historians here at Reform UK have established a version of history that says he was, in fact, almost certainly from Tunbridge Wells, and that the dragon was likely of eastern European origin and on an expired student visa just here to exploit our soft-touch benefits system.”

In related news, Fox’s application for Google to forget George’s heritage has sparked debate amongst political commentators and government officials alike as to whether someone with such obvious links to Syria is an appropriate patron saint for modern Britain.

“One thing’s for certain, it’s a good thing he’s not returning from that region today,” a Home Office source told us.

“I doubt he’d get past the border, but if he did, I suspect we’d put him on the next flight to Rwanda.”