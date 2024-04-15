‘Smacking never did me any harm’ argue parents psychologically compelled to hit their own children

After government officials rejected further calls to ban smacking in England, the age-old debate around whether or not it’s right to assault a child has reared its head once again.

The penalty for smacking children will remain non-existent, but there has nonetheless been an outcry amongst parents who have traditionally resorted to giving little Timmy a good, solid thwack.

“It’s madness. Smacking is absolutely fine,” said father, Simon Williams, his hand still sore from administering another round of justice to his son.

“If someone does something you don’t like, even after you’ve told them not to, it’s absolutely fine to attack them physically. That’s what a stable modern society is all about.

“My parents hit me all the time, and it never did me any harm, besides teaching me that it would be a fine idea to administer similar arse-kickings to my child one day just because he won’t keep his elbows off the table.”

Simon’s 10-year-old son said, “My arse hurts and I’m terrified of my father, but I have learned a valuable lesson.

“Actually, it’s not so much a lesson as a fear response… I still don’t know why I can’t put my elbows on the table… in fact, I’m not sure anybody does. But now the mere thought makes me cower for fear of a beating, so that’s obviously a good thing.”