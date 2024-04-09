After banging his shin, Bruce Springsteen advised to stop dancing in the dark

After Bruce Springsteen suffered a painful bang on the shin after enthusiastically dancing in the dark, doctors have advised him to put a stop to the practice.

“The radio was on, and I was moving round my place,” explained The Boss.

“But, you know, it was pretty late at night and I banged my shin on the coffee table. It was pretty painful, and I got a really big bruise. So, I went to the doctor and he said I should stop dancing in the dark.”

He explained that it wasn’t the first time he’d received such an injury.

“Hell no. Stubbed toes, banged shins, twisted ankles. Dancing in the dark ain’t always safe. I remember twenty-some years back, little Jess left her Legos on the floor and I trod on one of them once when I was dancing in the dark. Woke up everyone up that night.

“Guess it’s time to stop.”

The US Medical Council was moved to comment on the matter.

“Whilst dancing in the dark is understandable when you’re just tired and bored with yourself, it isn’t always advisable as you reach your seventies.

“Remember, you can start a fire without a spark. Just use a lighter.”