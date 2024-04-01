Donald Trump’s legal woes could be over after finally finding a competent lawyer to represent him

Donald Trump has finally found a lawyer to represent him in his many ongoing prosecutions in the US, in the form of a hotshot lawyer who definitely won’t take a plea deal.

With the former US President facing many charges surrounding the payment of hush money to a porn star, insurrection and property fraud, Trump has looked to defend himself this morning by announcing the charges will be defended in full by his brand new legal team comprising of New Mexico native, Saul Goodman.

Speaking earlier, Goodman declared, “My client is innocent of all charges, and that will be shown in court. If it goes that far, obviously.

“I have been asked to defend Mr Trump this morning over what are clearly false claims of financial irregularities. This is a stitch-up, and the authorities have clearly overstepped here.

“I would therefore like to say that all of these allegations will be defended to the fullest extent of the law, and reiterate once again that Mr Trump has done nothing wrong, or so he tells me, and I believe them. He’s a very trustworthy guy. I wouldn’t work for him if he wasn’t, would I?

“Obviously there have been one or two small questions regarding his finances in the past, and the small matter of inciting a major riot when he lost the last election.

“But other than that, he’s a great guy, and I am delighted to represent him.”

Asked if he would consider some sort of a deal so that all the charges were dropped, we were told, “Yes. We’ll consider anything. He has money. Lots of it. Just don’t ask to see it.”