Man who enjoys saying ‘if you don’t like it, leave!’ furious when migrants take that exact advice to come here

If you don’t like it here, you should leave, and the people trying to come here should have stayed where they were to try and make it better, according to the hard of thinking today.

Derek Matthews, 65, is fed up with people talking this country down and enjoys encouraging anyone unhappy with how things are to pack a bag and leave.

“If you don’t like it, leave,” he told us.

“The world is a big place. If the place where you live makes you unhappy, if the society you live in isn’t to your tastes, just pack a bag and go somewhere else. That is definitely the advice I would always give people. 100%.”

However, after pointing Derek at pictures of migrants crossing the Channel doing precisely that, he told us that was different.

“No, not like that. Those people should have stayed where they were to try and make everything better in their own country. There’s no point giving up on your attempts to make your country a better place to live just because it’s a bit difficult; otherwise, where would the world be?

“And no, that’s very different to when I tell people to leave the UK because they’re trying to make the country a better place to live in. If you can’t tell the difference between those two situations, then you’re probably one of those who should leave if you don’t like it.

“My advice to people who don’t like the place where they live is always the same – pack a bag and just leave, or stay and keep trying to make it better. I don’t see why you’re struggling to follow?”

Sociologist Simon Williams told us, “It’s beginning to look like Derek doesn’t have any actual principles about what people should or shouldn’t do when they are in a situation they don’t like, but will rather base his advice on how it affects him personally.

“Probably best not to take advice from him, ever.”