“THAT’S how you do it,” explains entire nation to Rishi Sunak while pointing across the Irish sea

In an unprecedented display of national unity, the entire population of the United Kingdom has come together to point across the Irish Sea while screaming, “That’s how you do it!” at beleaguered Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The advice, simple yet profound, was delivered en masse as citizens from Land’s End to John O’Groats simultaneously extended their arms towards the Emerald Isle.

This collective gesture of guidance was aimed at highlighting the recent resignation of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who stepped down for “political reasons”, number one of which is simply not being very popular with the voters.

Varadkar’s decision to resign, seen as an act of accountability and respect for the office he held, has been widely praised and is now being held up as a shining example of political integrity and leadership to national leaders who possess neither quality.

Rishi Sunak has found himself at the centre of yet another storm of unpopularity, with critics on all sides of the political spectrum and even his own benches calling for change.

Despite this, Sunak has clung to power like Tom Cruise clinging to the outside of that plane, seemingly immune to incessant buffering from the winds of change.

As the UK populace pointed across the water, their message was clear: “Look, it’s not that hard. Just follow Leo’s lead! Give up. Walk away. Use any excuse you like. Just GO!”

The gesture was accompanied by a nationwide tutting noise, so powerful it briefly threatened to reverse the flow of the Thames.

Political analysts have been left stunned by this display of unity and clarity from the British public and across the political divide.

“It’s remarkable,” said one pundit. “This could very well be the first time in history that the entire UK has agreed on anything. Except maybe that time that American woman said you should make tea in a microwave. And all it took was a collective desire to see their Prime Minister take a hint from his Irish counterpart.”

In response, Downing Street has remained tight-lipped, although rumours suggest that Sunak himself has said he will have to be dragged kicking and screaming from number 10, something which most Britons could do to his seven-stone frame with ease.

