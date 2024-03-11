Woman wondering if she ‘might’ own too many cushions

Homeowner Sharon Williams has today begun to wonder if the impossible has finally happened, and she now finds herself owning too many cushions.

Williams, 35, has been accumulating cushions for as long as she can remember, and has never passed up the opportunity to add to her collection.

However, yesterday evening, she began to question whether a house that is now primarily just ‘cushion’, is one that a grown woman should be living in.

She told us, “Yes, I have begun to wonder if putting all of the cushions on the floor just to use the sofa is, in fact, the right way to go about things.

“There are only so many times you should think ‘sod it, I’ll just sit on the floor’ rather than going to the trouble of having to rearrange all the cushions on the sofa.

“I can’t help but think maybe – just maybe – cushions are supposed to supplement your use of the sofa, not prevent it entirely?”

Her boyfriend, Steve, told us, “I made the mistake once of throwing a cushion onto the floor in order to get a bit more comfortable on the sofa. She yelped and looked at me like I’d kicked her cat.

“I’ve never put my foot down and given her an ultimatum and said it’s me or the cushions because, well, no one wants to come second to a load of cushions, do they?

“But I am glad she’s finally considering living with less than two hundred of them in her flat. Maybe next month we can talk about not having fifty cushions on the bed?”