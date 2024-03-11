Why I’ve changed my mind about MPs who switch party being forced to call by-elections, now that I’m doing it – by Lee Anderson

I realise the lefty woke mob will be calling me all the names under sun just because I’ve defected to Reform UK without calling a by-election after criticising MPs who switch parties without calling a by-election, but that’s because they don’t understand the real story, which I am going to share with you here today.

Having the opportunity to join Reform UK has given me a new perspective on what it’s like to change your political allegiance. Well, a newer perspective than the one I gained when I did it last time and left Labour for the Conservatives.

I also don’t think you should judge a man until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes. And thanks to my £100k a year job at GB News, and the excellent funding at Reform UK, I really do have excellent shoes these days. They’re very comfortable to walk in. Trust me.

Anyway, I digress. Yes, I did literally support a bill which said the following about MPs being forced to call a by-election when they change party: “It is clearly a breach of the spirit of the contract between ourselves and our constituents to change party.”

However, I said that without realising I would one day be the one switching parties, which changes everything.

Reform UK will now back me to the hilt to spend my time demonising poor people, immigrants, trans people and whoever else is the current target of the culture war we in the Reform Party party are so desperate to start ahead of the general election. And they’ve promised I’ll never have to apologise for being a bigot, which is nice of them.

Yes, I am so committed to blaming vulnerable groups for the nation’s failings that I would have done it without a seat in parliament, or the backing of Reform UK. I’m not going to, obviously, but I would have done. Yes I would. Shut up.

As Reform UK’s first MP – completely unelected but it definitely still counts – I will have ample opportunity to spread my bigotry directly into the nation’s ears. Who would turn that down? The financial backing of this party is just the icing on the cake. The icing that I’m definitely going to keep, for the record.

My story is one that should warm the hearts of right-wing voters everywhere. I might have been a left-wing councillor who supported Jeremy Corbyn, but when it was worth a few quid to me to change my allegiance, I changed my red boxers for blue quicker than Usain Bolt on his way to the loo after a dodgy biriani. And once they ditched me I was more than happy to jump into bed with the former Brexit Party once they gave me the come-hither eyes.

And yes, I might have been very public in my opposition to party-switching MPs failing to call by-elections, but that was before I personally benefitted from doing it.

Please do not think this is the end of my flip-flopping. It is not. I changed my mind on second jobs as soon as I got one, I changed my mind on MPs calling by-elections as soon as I needed to have one. I have many other beliefs that I am willing to sacrifice the very moment a personally enriching opportunity presents itself – and I will do it happily, and without shame.

It’s the Reform UK way.

