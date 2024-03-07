A woman with “sass to spare” is actually just needlessly mean.

Jenny Galloway, 34, owns a Beyonce album and has subsequently repurposed her bitchy, self-centred personality as something to be proud of rather than character flaws to be worked upon.

“I don’t take shit from nobody,” said Jenny, who was born in Worcester to a middle-class family.

“I am a strong, independent woman, and if Simon from accounts thinks I’m going to simply be helpful and cooperative in providing him with last quarter’s figures, he’s got another think coming.

“I’ll do it, but I’ll be snapping my fingers right the way through and making sassy observations about Simon’s lack of style and his wife’s lack of looking attractive.”

Simon Williams said, “I don’t think Jenny really gets what ‘sass’ is.

“If it’s backed up by talent, wit and likeability – like how Beyonce does it – then yeah, call it sass.

“Jenny has none of those things, so she’s just being a dick.”