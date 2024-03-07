Parents busy picking the best bit of the house for Facebook World Book Day costume photo

Facebook parents across the country have spent the morning frantically searching for the most flattering part of their home in which to photograph their children wearing their World Book Day costumes.

"I'm just happy if we can find a bit of wall that isn't covered in crayon or splattered with alphabetti spaghetti."

With Facebook set to be flooded with photos of children in outfits from Harry Potter to the other one from Harry Potter, the race is on between parents keen to ensure that their house is the one that has people talking.

Emily Williams told us, “I want people to see Jacob in his Dumbledore outfit, obviously, but it wouldn’t hurt if a few people could also see that we’ve redecorated the lounge and invested in a new curved 3D television.

“But then we’ve also had the kitchen done recently, so maybe I should take Jacob’s obligatory costume photo in front of the new Aga?

“If someone comments on it I will have the chance to mention that I had to go on a course to learn how to use it.

“Decisions decisions.”

However, the choice of photo location in some homes is slightly more straightforward than in others.

Mother of four Tracy Matthews told us, “Me? Oh, “I’m just happy if we can find a bit of wall that isn’t covered in crayon or splattered with alphabetti spaghetti.”

“Which is why I’ll share a photo taken in the street.”

The flood of Facebook photos featuring children in World Book Day costumes has forced philosophers to update one of their famous thought experiments.

In future, they will ask, “If a child’s World Book Day costume photo isn’t shared on Facebook, have they really been at school at all?”