Poorest families urged to ‘spend it wisely’ after Jeremy Hunt reveals National Insurance cut will gift them an extra 30p a day

Families on the poverty line have been urged not to get too excited by the national insurance cut announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, as it will gift them an extra 30p a day to play with.

Hunt has been looking for ways to stamp his authority in his high-profile role, and feels he has hit the jackpot by reducing National Insurance by two pence.

“This is life-changing,” said Simon Williams, a father of three who has taken on two part-time jobs after the energy firm he worked for went bust last year.

“30p a day might not sound like much to you, but that could be a whole loaf of bread if I go to the supermarket at the end of the day and look for the yellow stickers.

“Or it means I could put the heating on for a couple of hours once or twice a month—maybe we could have that a couple of days a month when the kids don’t have to get up in the cold to get ready for school? That would be nice.”

“Sure, the country is still in recession, and my mortgage is £200 a month more than it was 18 months ago, but Mr Hunt needn’t worry, I will definitely spend these extra few pennies he has benevolently granted to me wisely. I couldn’t imagine wasting such a generous gift on buying something like, I don’t know, a can of Coke.”

Meanwhile, former Tory party Deputy chairman has welcomed to news, insisting the tax cut means the government is giving poor people ‘a slap up meal every single day’.”

