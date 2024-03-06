Netflix announces new Man City documentary titled ‘Only Financial Irregularities in the Building’

Netflix will launch a new fly-on-the-wall documentary about Manchester City on the 2nd of April as the team attempts to complete a historic treble armed with nothing more than the richest owners in world football and a careless disregard for the financial rules of the game.

The ten-part documentary will follow the clubs entire season as they try desperately to give the impression that their victories are based on sporting merit, rather than years of unchecked financial doping.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry – you’ll wonder how the hell they got away with it so long,” explained Netflix executive Simon Williams.

“With full access to everything, you’ll watch the drama unfold as the club finds new and creative ways to funnel middle-eastern cash into the business, and laugh as Jack Grealish repeatedly attempts to flush at the toilet that one of his teammates explained is ‘voice-activated’.

“I don’t want to call it a proper ‘whodunnit’, because everyone knows full well whodunnit. They also know they’re going to get away with it, so it’s not like we can dangle a cliffhanger there.”

Meanwhile, early reviews for the series are mixed, with City fans insisting it’s an incredible look behind the scenes at one of the greatest sporting achievements in the history of football, while absolutely everyone else is calling it a transparent PR exercise as part of a desperate last attempt to remove the asterisk that all fans have put against every title they’ve won since 2008.

You already know which camp you’re in.