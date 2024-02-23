Shamima Begum losing citizenship appeal set to bring out the absolute best in everyone

The Court of Appeal’s decision that it was no unlawful for the Home Secretaty to revoke Shamima Begum’s British citizenship is set to bring out the caring, tolerant and inclusive sides of society, according to reports this morning.

With expected calls to ‘send em back’, ‘send em to Rwanda’ and ‘these people are all probably terrorists anyway’, British society is looking ahead to celebrating one of its finest hours.

English Defence League member Steve Matthews told us, “I haven’t been this happy since Millwall got promoted to the Championship in 2017. Now she’s gone, we have to send the rest of these vermin back to Rwanda, whether they are here or not.

“I’m not interested in waiting to hear the details, I will instead use this decision to agitate my fellow morons so they will be willing to hold a rally near you soon.

“Facts are for losers.”

Early reports confirm that no ‘patriotic’ Facebook pages have yet expressed any concern for the precedent of a Home Secretary arbitrarily removing someone’s citizenship, instead finding themselves inundated with comments from erudite geniuses expressing heart-warming sentiments such as ‘it’s a start!’ and ‘only another 40-thousand to go!’.

As one commenter said, “She should try Rwanda, I hear it’s lovely this time of year.”

Meanwhile, everyone is excited to see how the government reacts to having the ability to strip you of your citizenship if you do something they don’t like.