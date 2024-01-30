Boy caught trying Dad’s vape forced to vape entire cartridge

14-year-old Jake Williams has been forced to vape the entire cartridge after his father caught him trying his vape.

Williams was said to be curious after the cool kids at school were seen vaping behind the bike sheds.

He told us, “My Dad’s got one, and I didn’t think he’d notice, so I took it into the shed at the bottom of the garden to give it a go.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t really like the taste, it’s pretty disgusting, but when my Dad heard me coughing he went ape-shit.

“I’ve never seen him so angry; then he said he was going to ‘teach me a lesson’.”

Jake’s dad Simon spoke of his disappointment at his son’s actions.

He told us, “Look, his mother and I have told him that vaping is bad, and to do as I say, not as I do – but clearly he thinks he knows better than his Dad.

“So I did precisely what my Dad did to me when he caught me smoking, I made him finish the whole thing. Every last drop of liquid inside that cartridge.

“It took him just over 45 minutes, and he was sick twice, but I really don’t think he’ll be vaping again anytime soon.

“I mean, after the incident with my Dad, I was a 20-a-day man by the time I was 17, but that’s not the point.”

Jake said he had definitely learned his lesson.

He added, “Yeah, it was pretty horrible.

“That said, I couldn’t have a quick go on yours, could I?”