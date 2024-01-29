Man left furious as 40-minute run counts for nothing after forgetting to wear his Fitbit

A man is absolutely furious today after completing a 40-minute lunchtime run which counted for absolutely nothing after completely forgetting to wear his new Fitbit in order to track his progress.

Simon Williams, who hasn’t even been to the toilet since Christmas without tracking the journey on his phone, realised his monumental error just as he arrived home from his run after lunch.

Speaking earlier he told us, “I can’t believe it. I cannot f**king believe it. I don’t know how this has happened.

“I’ve been tracking all my exercise my new Fitbit Versa 4 motivational smartwatch ever since Christmas day, and loading all the info to my phone so I can monitor my progress and tell my wife all about it, pretty much every day.

“And today I set off again on my run, so I can log it on my phone, and for some inexplicable reason, I had completely forgotten to put my Fitbit on. I mean what the actual f**k!

“I’m devastated, I really am, I can’t believe this has happened. What’s the point in doing the run if I can’t log it all on my watch and then put it on my phone to see how well I did?

“I may as well have not pissing bothered, I’m fuming.

“And now when I put my weekly progress report on Facebook I’m just going to look like a complete lazy twat to all the people who clearly love reading posts about stuff like that.”

Asked to comment shortly after, his wife told us, “F**k me, if I hear about this watch again I’m going to shove it up his f**king arse.”