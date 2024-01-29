FA Cup hooliganism marred by footballing outbreak

Authorities are set to investigate after a football match break out yesterday during violence between a bunch of Black Country fans and another bunch of Black Country fans to decide which Black Country fans are the hardest.

The violence occurred between two groups of psychopathic West Midlanders, each with a penchant for football teams separated by about ten miles.

As one local hooligan told us, “When those Black Country fans come up against us Black Country fans, we see it as taking them taking liberties.

“So when we saw those Black Country fans giving it the bigg’un, us Black Country fans decided to give those other Black Country fans a right good hiding.”

The violent confrontation was marred by a 2-0 victory for Wolves against West Brom in an entirely unprovoked football match which broke out in the midst of the savage fighting.

As one witness explained, “It was disgusting, I could hardly see this one Wolves fan having his head repeatedly rammed into a plastic seat because of these blokes in bright coloured shirts kicking a ball backwards and forwards in front of me.

“My ticket put me almost 100 yards away from the real action, so all I could see were professional athletes men running around and the odd goal.

“If I wanted to see that sort of behaviour, I wouldn’t support West Brom, would I?”

Organisers of both ‘firms’ have been quick to denounce the behaviour of Wolves and West Brom football clubs.

As one explained, “How are we supposed to finally decide which is the hardest set of fans if they insist on playing football right in the middle of our fights?

“Is it any wonder attendances are down and proper English hooligans are falling out of love with the game when their clubs behave like this?”

Both firms have claimed victory, and the fight is due to go to a replay at the earliest possible opportunity.