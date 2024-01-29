Conservative London mayoral candidate pledges to scrap ULEZ on the first day in office, what do you think?

Conservative candidate for London Mayor, Susan Hall, has pledged to scrap London’s ULEZ scheme on her first day in office, ending a policy which sees the most highly polluting having to pay £12.50 a day to use capitals roads around London.

We sent out reporters out onto the streets to find out what you thought about the burning issue of the day. This is what you you told us.

“Good for Susan! It’s basically communism to force cleaner air into the lungs of the capital’s children.”

Sharon Dubois, Primary School Teacher

“I don’t mind the ULEZ. £12.50 a day to drive my absolute shit tip of a car around London is a price worth paying to own the Libs.”

Derek Matthews, Grocer

“Laurence Fox said ULEZ is a bad thing, and he speaks for 1.9% of London and 2.3% of Uxbridge, so I think we should definitely listen to him.”

Greg Walters, Hand Model

“There are nearly three thousand ULEZ cameras across London, I don’t see how I can possibly be expected to be selfie-ready that many times in one day.”

Deirdre Deplantis, Retired Butcher

“Forcing paedos out of noisy diesel vans and into silent electric vehicles means the kids won’t even hear them coming – this is Sadiq Khan’s nonce-friendly capital in action! Vote Susan Hall – Make Nonces Loud Again!”

Ron, just Ron, None Of Your Business

What do YOU think about ULEZ? Why not let us know in the comments of your preferred social media platform? Or you could just howl them into the void through the nearest open window, because that will have much the same effect.