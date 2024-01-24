‘We need another new leader’ insist Tories determined to create a new definition of insanity

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different outcome,” according to Albert Einstein, but some Tory MPs are determined to ensure political analysts have a new, more modern reference when describing the mental condition.

After calls for a leadership election that would see the party install it’s fourth leader since the last general election, some Tories are expecting a very different outcome this time around, despite all evidence pointing to the fact it will go as well as it has under the last three new leaders.

Political analyst Simon Williams told us, “Yes, we know that to the outside world, MPs calling for a leadership challenge in an election year looks like a desperate and ill-informed decision made by people who really don’t know what they’re doing.

“But I would point you to their massive polling deficit and the state the country currently finds itself in as definitive proof that they definitely have absolutely no idea what they’re doing.”

Tory supporters have welcomed calls for a leadership election, insisting it will be “fourth time lucky” in this parliamentary cycle.

As one Tory voter told us, “This is the only way we can win the election. The voters are clearly rejecting our ideas, whether they are put forward by Boris, Theresa, or now Rishi. The only way to fix this is to keep our ideas exactly the same and put a new face on it.

“Yes it is, shut up.”

