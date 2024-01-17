Charity collector asking how you’re doing doesn’t actually care how you’re doing

Suspicions have emerged that a charity collector who routinely asks people ‘how’re you doing?’ may not actually care how they are doing.

Jez, a charity worker and bongo player, is suspected of only pretending to care about how people are doing in order to engage them in conversation that can ultimately lead to the unsuspecting passer-by signing up to a regular contribution to a charity that will gain Jez a commission payment.

“It started out as a lovely chat,” said Simon Williams, who spoke with Jez recently.

“But, as I was telling him about my cat’s polyp, I started to get the impression that, really, he didn’t care about my cat’s polyp and that he had some sort of ulterior motive for chatting to me.

“As the day went on, the more I thought about it, the more I thought that Jez had just been lying to me from the off and that, even though he’d asked how I was doing, in reality, he didn’t actually care all that much about how I was doing at all.

Mr Williams revealed that, as a result of the conversation with Jez, he’d signed up to a direct debit of thirty pounds a month for an international hamster rescue charity.

“Yes, but, to be honest, it’s the money that bothers me,” he sighed.

“It’s the lies that hurt.”

Jez is currently in police custody suspected of fraud and, if there is any justice in the world, will be convicted and consequently jailed for a very long time.