Daily Mail reader discovers hospital is ‘full of immigrants’ because they work there

A Daily Mail reader complaining about the number of immigrants he saw in his local hospital’s A&E department was left disappointed when one bandaged his arm and another took him for an X-ray.

51-year-old Simon Williams, who fell from a ladder in a work-related accident, had insisted that lengthy delays in the NHS are not caused by chronic underfunding, but vast swathes of sickly foreigners.

Prior to receiving his treatment, Mr Williams left a series of angry comments on the Mail Online and Daily Express websites.

“The average Syrian only has to get a tickle at the back of his throat before he jumps into a small boat,” he fumed.

Despite experiencing excellent care from the doctors and nurses, Mr Williams remains convinced that foreigners are causing huge problems for hardworking Britons.

“I walked down the street the other day and I didn’t hear one English voice,” he insisted.

“That’s the last time I spend New Year on holiday abroad.”

