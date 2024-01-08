Fresh questions have been raised about a number of public figures following the discovery of a second, ‘cryptic’ list owned by child enthusiast, Jeffrey Epstein.

NewsThump has obtained access to the full, unredacted list, which was found cunningly hidden inside a bag inside a cupboard at the Epstein residence and taken in evidence by the police on the night of his arrest.

The bag had slyly been designed to look like a supermarket carrier bag in order to avoid suspicion, and contained sophisticated ciphers that doubtless point to a cabal of secretive hypernonces.

The list read in full reads:

Milk

2 x Ham

Bread

Cheddar Cheese

Bananas

Satsumas

Microwave rice, Uncle Ben’s, not shit own brand

X – formerly known as Twitter – is awash with speculation about the hidden identities of the megapaedos on the latest list.

As one Twitter user wrote, “I knew it! It’s so obvious! Bread is “baked”, just like Hunter Biden in his free time. Bread is code for Biden junior. Clearly Hunter was a regular on Epstein island. What more proof could you POSSIBLY need?!”

American Actor John Hamm has publicly distanced himself from the list, as has the 7th-century feudal province of Satsuma in Japan.

Uncle Ben has been approached for comment.