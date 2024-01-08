Man who lost housekeeping money gambling online delighted to hear bookmaker boss earned £270m last year

A local man has spoken of his relief that losing the housekeeping money gambling online hasn’t stopped the boss of Bet365 from making £270m last year.

“It’s been a tough couple of days, obviously,” said 37-year-old Simon Williams.

“One minute I have all the money for the month’s bills sitting in my account, the next I’m watching brightly colour slot machines whizz past on the screen in front of me – and then, seemingly in the blink of an eye, I didn’t have that money any more.

“It was horrific realising I didn’t know how I’d feed my kids next week, but, thankfully, I was able to take some solace knowing that Denise Coates made over £5m a WEEK from people like me last year.

“I mean, she deserves it, right? She made a website with some really good flashing lights, and people with addictions like mine are drawn to those lights, so that money was definitely well-earned.

“I’m a big believer in luck, as you can probably imagine, but there is no luck in her earnings; she deserves it. Every single penny.”

Simon’s wife told us, “He’s a f**king idiot – but he also has a problem, clearly.

“Still, it’s nice to know that there are successful businesses out there that are this ruthlessly effective at exploiting addiction for financial gain.

“You would think news of pay awards like the one given to Mrs Coates would make people think twice about gambling their hard-earned money online. But that’s not how addiction works, unfortunately.

“If she were a drug dealer, she’d be ostracised, but because the addiction-related misery she creates is perfectly legal, it’s all good.”

A government spokesperson told us, “That’s unfair. The gambling industry is absolutely nothing like drug dealing.

“We don’t make a single penny out of the drug dealers.”

NOTE: Last year we removed and blocked ALL gambling advertising on NewsThump. We believe it’s an exploitative industry that often ruins lives. Turning down those advertisers costs us money every, but we don’t care. We have bills to pay, but we also have to sleep at night.

Yes, there are people who enjoy an innocent flutter, and that’s fine, but those people don’t need to be reminded about the bets they can make every moment, of every day. There are 400 gambling related suicides a year in the UK alone. Gambling doesn’t just ruin lives, it takes them. If you know anyone struggling with a gambling addiction, please refer them to someone like Gambler’s Anonymous.

And if you’d like to help NewsThump make up the shortfall from turning away all the gambling-related advertisers, then you can support us with a small subscription here!