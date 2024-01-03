Laurence Fox encouraged to run again for London Mayor if it will prevent him resuming his music career

There is growing concern amongst the electorate that Laurence Fox could seek to punish the nation with his ‘acting’ or ‘music’, if he is discouraged from running for London Mayor once again.

Fox, who is most famous for being related by birth or former marriage to legitimately successful actors, had focused his previous unsuccessful mayoral campaign on ending lockdowns, ending the wearing of masks, and increasing the number of shit hand tattoos, but failed to secure enough votes to win the race despite the backing of several high-profile media personalities and a £5m war chest.

“This is a tricky one; it’s a lose-lose situation,” said political commentator Simon Williams, grimly.

“If he decides to run for mayor again, then we’re likely to see months of end of his brainless wittering on all manner of subjects about which he is desperately ill-informed. But if he doesn’t run for mayor then he might pick up a guitar.

“So which is worse, him repearedly appearing on the news while running for mayor on a platform that promotes vandalism and calls for a ban on any BBC show that features Billie Piper, or, the threat of him returning to ITV dramas or, in the worst-case scenario that everyone is dreading, him releasing more of his so-called music.”

Turning to the camera and addressing it directly he went on, “Billie, if you’re watching this, please consider taking him back.

“He’s only one humiliating appearance on Question Time away from climbing the London Eye in a Batman costume demanding access to the kids.”

London resident and rational voter Christopher James told us, “Laurence Fox is about as popular in London as Chlamydia. But if he wants to run, why not. It’ll be funny to watch him once again to see his vote share in the low single figures.

“Though I don’t know why he so against the ULEZ zones? Surely they’re the only cameras that actively want to film him these days.”