As Google turns 25, Leonardo DiCaprio announces he’s dumping it for Bing

After Google celebrated its 25th birthday this week, Leonardo DiCaprio said thanks for the memories before trading it in for a younger model.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor announced the change during an interview to promote his new film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

DiCaprio confirmed, “We had a lot of fun, Google and I. But I’m a 48-year-old movie star, I can’t be seen hanging around with a 25 year old search engine. That’s like 40 in search engine years.

“You don’t get to where I am today by having age-appropriate relationships with technology. Honestly, who wants to spend time with a crusty old search platform when Bing is basically the new hot 19-year-old in search engine years?

“Bing and I will have some fun together, I’m sure. We’ll winter somewhere lovely in the Caribbean, and then probably sometime next year I’ll have my head turned by one of those pretty new things, DuckDuckGo or Ecosia.”

Meanwhile, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, commented, “It’s okay. We understand Leo’s need for change. After all, he has been in the tech dating game long before ‘Inception’ confused us about dreams within dreams.

“I’d just like to remind him that the iPhone is getting on a bit these days, and our barely-legal Pixel phone would love to spend some time entertaining him on his yacht.”